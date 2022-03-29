Foo Fighters albums are in high demand in Amsterdam after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday. Record stores in the Dutch capital almost completely sold out of the rock band's albums over the weekend, AT5 reports.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia on Friday night. The cause of the 50-year-old drummer's death is not yet clear. Colombian authorities reported finding over ten different drugs in his body, including THC, antidepressants, and painkillers. But it is not yet clear whether he died from an overdose.

Monique Webster, Foo Fighters fan and employee of Amsterdam record store Concerto, was devastated by the news of Hawkins' death, she said to AT5. "It's indescribable what I felt," she said. "He could just go wild. He was a beat on the drums. He could also sing. That was so great about him. He was a musician at heart. That was noticeable in everything."

When she arrived at work on Saturday, it was to find that the store was almost sold out of Foo Fighters albums. "We still had quite a bit, but at the moment, only the latest record is in stock. All older albums have been taken."