A pedestrian and a person in a car shot at each other on Admiraal de Ruijterweg in Amsterdam West on Sunday evening. Responding police officers found shell casings and blood, but no trace of the perpetrators, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Admiraal de Ruijterweg and Roelanstraat. The police cordoned off a section of Roelanstraat, where bullet casings were found. Investigators found blood on the nearby Mecatorplein, which they also cordoned off for investigation.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown. The police are looking for a man in his 20s, according to a description posted on Burgernet. He was wearing a dark grey down jacket and dark trousers and was seen fleeing in the direction of Bestevaerstraat.