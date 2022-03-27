Ziggo will temporarily add news channel Ukraina 24 to all television packages from next Thursday. With it, Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands can watch the news from Ukraine, according to the telecom company.

According to Ziggo, offering one Ukrainian news channel is sufficient. The channels often work together because of the war and therefore have largely the same programming.

Jeroen Hoencamp of parent company VodafoneZiggo said he wants to help refugees from Ukraine in various ways. The company has previously made 12,000 free SIM cards available. "We are happy that we can now also pass on a TV channel for them via our fixed network," he said.