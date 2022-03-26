A 24-year-old from Vlodrop who is notorious for his scams is suspected of ordering the murder of his ex-partner on the dark web, according to 1Limburg. The scammer, Stan T., was also wanted for a string of frauds.

Stan is believed to have placed an ad on the dark web promising 5,000 dollars to anyone who would kill his ex-partner, with whom he also has a child. His lawyer declined to comment, 1Limburg reports.

In 2018, Stan was sentenced to prison on extortion charges. Last year, he was also sentenced to six months for a violent burglary and 15 months for fraud. According to 1Limburg, the young man has been involved in scams since his early teens.

When the court sentenced Stan on the last fraud case, he had fled to Belgium, where Belgian police intercepted and arrested him in December of 2021. Now, in addition to being suspected of "attempting to incite a murder," he is believed to have defrauded 14 people in a holiday home scheme.