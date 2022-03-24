The Education Inspectorate received 3.5 times more reports about sexually transgressive behavior in secondary schools since the scandal at The Voice of Holland, inspector Joke Schuur told EenVandaag.

Until the broadcast of BOOS that revealed the sexual misconduct on the talent show, the Inspectorate received 17 reports of sexually transgressive behavior in secondary schools. A month later, there were already 65 reports. The Inspectorate called it a "significant" increase.

In half of the cases, the perpetrator was someone who works at the school, like teachers or janitors. When it comes to harassment, that percentage climbs to three-quarters of cases. Some of the cases date from a while ago. Others are more recent.

"Based on the increase, you can conclude that it really has to do with the current social trend," Schuur said. The nature of the reports are diverse, she added. "So you cant say specifically it's always photos, or it's always touching."

"We find every report one too many," Schuur said. "I think that victims now feel more supported and perhaps because of that support also have the strength to report."