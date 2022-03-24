Firefighters rescued five people from a burning house on Edestraat in Almere during the early hours of Thursday morning. The five residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Flevoland fire department responded to the fire at around 4:30 a.m., a spokesperson told Omroep Flevoland. Firefighters had to help the residents out of the home because the fire had started on the ground floor, she said. Two were taken from a window. The other three managed to go downstairs through the smoke.

The firefighters managed to get the fire under control within an hour. It caused a lot of damage to the home, the spokesperson said. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.