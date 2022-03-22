Louis van Gaal, the Dutch national football team coach, tested positive for the coronavirus. The Oranje coach is in isolation just days ahead of friendly matches against Denmark and Germany. Danny Blind, Henk Fraser, and Frans Hoek will cover his duties until he can return. When that will be, is unclear, AD reports.

Oranje plays against Denmark on Saturday evening and Germany on Tuesday. Both matches will be at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam at 8:45 p.m.

The positive Covid-19 test comes just a day after Van Gaal gave an in-person press conference in which he called it "ridiculous" that the FIFA World Cup was being held in Qatar and spoke about Ronald Koeman being his successor.

It also comes at a bad time training-wise. Although the World Cup doesn't start until November, this week was one of the last moments to work extensively on the new system he wants Oranje to use towards the tournament. For the rest of the year, time will be limited, according to AD.

In June, Oranje will play four Nations League matches in 11 days. Then it's the club season. In September, the team will have a week together for two Nations League matches. FIFA has canceled all international football for October. And the World Cup starts in November.