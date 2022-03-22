Louis van Gaal thinks it is "ridiculous" that the World Cup is being organized in Qatar. The coach of the Dutch national team said that on Monday at the start of the training camp in the run-up to the practice matches against Denmark on Saturday and Germany next Tuesday. He also said he understands why the KNVB decided to appoint Ronald Koeman the new Oranje coach.

"Everyone knows that I think it's ridiculous that the World Cup is there," Van Gaal said about Qatar. "That we will play in a country to, what does FIFA call it, develop football there. And you do that by organizing is a tournament in that country. That is bullshit. It is about money, commercial interests. That's what matters at FIFA. Why do you think I am not on a FIFA committee with my expertise. Because I have always opposed these kinds of organizations. It is not right. I can say that in Qatar, but that doesn't help the world get rid of this problem."

Van Gaal has never spoken so clearly before. "But I'm in a group at the KNVB that is working on this subject, including Secretary-General Gijs de Jong. Then we hear what has been agreed with other countries and what we can possibly do there. I'm working on it every month. If it comes to that, I'll tell you."

Van Gaal also talked about Ronald Koeman succeeding him. He said he advised the board of football association KNVB to approach Koeman. "Very sensible," said van Gaal. "I told them myself. They consulted me. It is not all that difficult. A year ago, I was the only coach available with experience. Now that's Koeman. It's exactly the same. Now I don't say that for myself, but now I say it for Ronald Koeman. More than right. Whether he would be a good successor? I think so, yes."

Van Gaal will retire as national coach at the end of this year, after the World Cup in Qatar. Koeman was previously the national coach of Oranje until the summer of 2020. He then left for FC Barcelona, where he was dismissed six months ago.

The KNVB and Koeman's management do not yet want to confirm that they are in talks about a new term as national coach.