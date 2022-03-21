The Week against Racism kicks off in the Sound and Vision Museum in The Hague on Monday. Comedian and presenter Jorgen Raymann will have a discussion there with National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism, Rabin Baldewsingh, and civil activist Mpanzu Bamenga, who won the human rights price in 2021 for his fight against ethnic profiling.

Monday is International Day Against Racism and Discrimination. Various anti-discrimination agencies in the Netherlands organized the Week against Racism to coincide with this day. This year's theme is culture, with various lectures and workshops scheduled until March 27.

For example, there will be an online talk show in Zeeland about how to tackle discrimination and racism on a local level. Football star Rocky Hehakaija will talk to Rotterdam football clubs about diversity and inclusion. And in Leeuwarden, there will be walks in which participants follow the tracks of the city's slavery past.

Discrimination reporting point Discriminatie.nl organized the national kick-off in collaboration with the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations.