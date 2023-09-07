The Dutch Child Protection Council has commissioned an investigation to check for institutionalized racism within its organization. “Almost a quarter of the families and young people we work with have an ethnically diverse background,” Iwan Bean, interim-director of the Council, told NOS. “That is a lot more than in society as a whole.” And that could indicate a bias problem.

The Child Protection Council intervenes when a child cannot live safely at home. The Council advises the courts to take measures like out-of-home placements or placing a family under counseling or supervision. The Council also advises judges in cases of juvenile crime. The courts almost always accept the Council’s advice.

“We have no indication that there is any discrimination within the Council at this time,” Bean stressed to NOS. However, the measures the Child Protection Council takes profoundly impact families’ lives. “That is why it is crucial that we do not discriminate. We must be sure that we give a Dutch family in an equal situation the same advice as a family with a different cultural background.”

The investigation was prompted by problems discovered in other government agencies, Bean said. “I really believe that we work without bias. But there have been incidents at other government agencies, such as with the benefits scandal.” There, the Cabinet admitted to institutional racism at the Tax Authority. Discrimination has also been identified multiple times within the police.

The Child Protection Council, therefore, commissioned the Verwey-Jonker Institute to investigate whether it distinguishes between groups when providing advice and care. The Institute will investigate the Council’s data on advice given and conversations with families and will also speak to Council employees. The latter is because figures from Statistics Netherlands showed that almost 10 percent of government employees experienced discrimination in the past year.

Rabin Baldewsingh, the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism, applauds the Child Protection Council’s initiative. “To my knowledge, it is unique that an organization has research conducted without there being clear indications for this. Other organizations, both social and corporate, should follow this example,” he said to NOS.



