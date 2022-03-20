Ronald Koeman is in talks with the KNVB, the Dutch football association, about possibly succeeding Louis van Gaal, the current coach of the Dutch men’s national football team, according to broadcaster NOS. Koeman was most recently with FC Barcelona, but was dismissed from the team. He is not currently the manager of any team.

Van Gaal’s contract will expire in December of this year after the World Cup in Qatar. Koeman is already putting together a proposal for what his team would look like, NOS reports.

He was previously national coach from 2018 to 2020, until he announced he would become the head coach of FC Barcelona. However, Koeman was let go from FC Barcelona after a series of losses.

The Dutch team reached the final of the Nations League in 2019 under Koeman’s leadership. The team since topped Group G in World Cup qualifiers, winning seven matches and drawing two for 23 points in total. Turkey wound up in second with 21 points, and Norway in third with 18.

This summer, the Netherlands will play against Belgium, Poland and Wales in the Nations League.