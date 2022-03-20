Four Germans were rescued from a lifeboat near Terschelling after their yacht sank Sunday morning. The Coast Guard Center alerted the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institute (KNRM) and a search and rescue helicopter to pick them up after their yacht ran aground on a sandbank.

The KNRM rescue boat Frans Hogewind brought the people ashore, where they were given medical attention as a precaution. They were rescued within a few hours of their yacht capsizing, NOS reports.

Waters broke the yacht’s keel and caused it to overturn, according to KNRM. However, the boat had an emergency beacon onboard that was triggered and sent out a signal as soon as it hit the water.

Lifeboats were dispatched from Vlieland and Terschelling. The four sailors were taken to Wadden Island, where one of them was treated for hypothermia.