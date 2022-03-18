On Friday morning, over 200 relatives, victims, witnesses, and involved Utrecht residents commemorated a terrorist attack on a city tram on 24 Oktoberplein. Gokmen T. opened fire on the express tram to the city center three years ago, killing four people and injuring many others.

The commemoration was open to the public for the first time. Due to coronavirus lockdowns, the first two commemorations had to be held in a small circle. The gunman was sentenced to life in prison for the terrorist act.

"Terrorism is always meaningless and destructive," said deputy mayor Lot van Hooijdonk. According to Van Hooijdonk, the attack "changed the world forever" for victims, aid workers, and relatives.

The alderman stood in for Sharon Dijksma, who couldn't attend because she has the coronavirus. She called it "very annoying" that she couldn't be at the first public memorial, speaking to RTV Utrecht. "This is a moment that you have to be there. I am someone who is very precise bout that, and letting that go is very sour."

After a minute of silence, police officers, paramedics, relatives, Minster Dilan Yeşilgöz of Justice and Security, and deputy Arne Schaddelee, among others, laid flowers on the monument in memory of the attack. The Domtoren's bells rang four times, once for each person killed.