The cloud of Saharan sand that left the Netherlands covered in dust on Wednesday will leave the country on Thursday. There may be some light rain in the east, but that weather will soon turn dry, and the sun will break through by the afternoon. "And that weather change is the prelude to the next, long period of sunny weather," Weer.nl said.

On Thursday, a northerly wind will bring cooler air into the Netherlands, and maximums will climb to between 10 and 13 degrees from north to south. Cloud fields that cover the country in the morning will shift to the east, and clear skies will become the norm. In the afternoon, there will be plenty of room for sunshine from the west.

The sun will shine brightly from Friday, with clear skies and little chance of rain. Maximums will range between 12 degrees on the Wadden and 16 degrees in the south, with a weak to moderate northeasterly wind.

The weekend will see plenty of sunshine, average maximums of 14 degrees, and an easterly wind. Overnight temperatures will be cold, dropping towards freezing. Cloud cover will increase again from the southeast on Sunday.

There may be a few showers early next week, followed by more sunshine and rising temperatures. "On many days, the mercury will be between 15 and 20 degrees next week," Weer.nl expects.