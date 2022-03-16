Vandals spray-painted swastikas and Nazi slogans on election posters in the Gelderland town of Bemmel overnight. Posters for GroenLinks, VVD, D66, and CDA were defaced with texts including "Hitler Youth was here," "Nazi," "KKK," and "PVV," De Gelderlander reported.

The perpetrators also tagged the walls of the town hall and several bus shelters, mayor Nelly Kalfs of Lingewaard, which covers Bemmel, said to the newspaper. She reported the vandalism to the police. "The vandalism hits extra hard on this day of democracy," Kalfs said to the newspaper.

Leon Dekkers, D66 leader in Lingewaard, posted a photo of a vandalized D66 poster on Instagram. "Vandalizing posters is so wrong. Vote for a party that suits you and leave the others alone," he wrote.

A VVD poster on a bus stop in Amsterdam Oost was also vandalized with anarchy symbols.