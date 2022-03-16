KLM, Transavia, Corendon, and TUI Nederland will not oblige passengers to wear face masks on their planes from next week. On Tuesday, the Cabinet announced that it would scrap almost all coronavirus rules from March 23, but masks will remain mandatory on planes because that is part of an international agreement. But Transavia and TUI called that "irresponsible" because it would increase the number of aggressive passengers, NH Nieuws reports.

KLM called it "disappointing" that the government decided to keep face masks mandatory on flights while scrapping the rule in the rest of the Netherlands. "The industry considers this approach inappropriate given the stage of the pandemic. Moreover, it is at odds with European and international developments that we follow closely," the Dutch airline said in a statement. "We are currently in consultation with the Dutch government because we believe that wearing face masks is no longer explainable to our passengers."

A Transavia spokesperson told NH Nieuws that the airline was "displeased" and "dismayed" to find out that the Cabinet was scrapping mandatory face masks on public transport but not on planes. According to Transavia, it is not true that this is due to international agreements because European advice only urgently recommends a face mask. "Flight safety is thus endangered because this measure leads to non-compliance and more aggression."

TUI Nederland is extremely disappointed and even angry, a spokesperson said to the regional broadcaster. "Passengers are less and less willing to comply with this obligation, while it is disappearing in the rest of society. It can no longer be explained or defended. This has recently led to an increase in aggression on board towards our crew and passengers," the spokesperson said. "A safe journey for our passengers and our staff is our top priority. We urge the Cabinet to convert this obligation to wear a face mask into an urgent recommendation. We will no longer monitor compliance with the mask obligation on board."

KLM, TUI, and Transavia will all recommend face masks on their planes. Corendon said it would stop advising or enforcing face mask use completely.