Dutch airplane passengers do not seem worried about the incidents with Boeing airplanes in the United States that have happened in the last few months. KLM, Transavia, Corendon, and TUI all use a produced by American plane manufacturers, but have said that they have not received questions from passengers about the incidents in which airplane parts were ripped off the aircraft in flight.

The four airlines said they thoroughly inspect the planes before take-off and maintain them well after the flights. Still, some Dutch people have shared their concerns on the social media website X.

One X user wrote in January: “I will never sit in a Boeing 737 MAX,” in response to the first incident with the planes. The Boeing 737 MAX 9 from Alaska Airlines lost a door panel while flying. Most Dutch people made jokes about the incidents or blamed the American airline companies for the poor maintenance of the planes.

The most recent incident with a Boeing plane occurred last Sunday. During take-off, an engine cover fell off a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet.

Other incidents include a wheel falling off a Boeing 777-200 model operated by United Airlines, and flames were seen shortly before take off in one of the engines of another Southwest Airlines airplane.

The American aviation regulator, FAA, started an investigation into various incidents months ago. The regulator kept MAX-9 airplanes grounded for a while, causing many flights to be canceled due to the investigation. Loose bolts were found on several planes from this model.

It was reported last week that Boeing paid Alaska Airlines 160 million dollars in the previous quarter for the problems that led to the 737 MAX 9 units being grounded. The airline expects to receive more compensation from the airplane manufacturer throughout the year.