This week in the Netherlands will see a small amount of rain, mostly sunny afternoons, and warm spring weather. Wednesday will be a special day, according to Weer.nl. "Not only will it likely be very mild with temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees, but there may also be a considerable amount of Saharan sand in the air," the weather service said.

Monday started a bit gloomier than the exuberant spring-like weather the Netherlands had the past few days. The rain will clear up, and the sun will break through more and more from the west as the morning continues. Maximums will range between 11 and 14 degrees from north to south.'

Tuesday will look a lot like Monday, with clouds and some rain in the morning, sunshine in the afternoon, and maximums ranging between 11 and 14 degrees.

On Wednesday, a moderate southeast wind will bring increasingly warmer air from the southern latitudes. And Netherlands residents will be able to see the warmer weather approaching because "there seems to be a considerable amount of Saharan sand coming along," Weer.nl said. "Although the sun will shine, the sand can make it look less than sunny." Maximums are expected to climb to between 16 and 19 degrees, but if the sun struggles to shine through the dust in the sky, it may be a bit cooler.

Thursday will be a more miserable day, with clouds and rain and maximums no higher than 10 degrees in the north. Some places in the south may see thermometers climbing to 14 degrees. The weather will turn sunny again from Friday, with maximums around 15 degrees - mild for this time of year.