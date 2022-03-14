The Novavax protein-based vaccine against the coronavirus is now available in the Netherlands. "The Novavax vaccine can be an alternative for people who are hesitant about inoculation with an mRNA or vector vaccine," public health institute RIVM said on its website.

People who want to get a Novavax shot can make an appointment with the GGD at telephone number 0800-0174.

The Novavax vaccine contains tiny particles with the coronavirus' spike protein, which was counterfeited in the laboratory. It also contains an adjuvant that enhances the body's immune response to this protein. The body will produce antibodies against the spike protein after injection. If the body later comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognize the spike protein and produce antibodies to fight it, according to the RIVM.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Novavax vaccine late last year. Its efficacy is comparable to the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna and Janssen's vector vaccine. For optimal protection with the Novavax vaccine, recipients will get two doses three weeks apart. The vaccine is not yet approved as a booster shot.