The Beijing Paralympic Games have concluded with the traditional closing ceremony after the Netherlands took four medals in the games. Sitting skier Niels de Langen carried the flag for the Netherlands into the Beijing Bird's Nest stadium.

Flag bearer De Langen, 23, won a silver medal in the slalom earlier on Sunday. After bronze in the super combination, that was his second place in these games. TeamNL also won two other silver medals, putting the Netherlands in 16th place in the medal standings.

Esther Vergeer, TeamNL's chef de mission in China, appointed De Langen as the flag bearer during the closure. "Niels has shown here in Beijing under difficult circumstances that he has really made the connection with the world top," said Vergeer.

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), praised the Chinese organization of the event at the closing ceremony. He called the games "beautiful, safe and spectacular."

At the end of his speech, he also said there is hope for peace. Because of the war in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus were not allowed to participate in China.

"Humanity hopes to live in a world of dialogue. Our movement hopes to inspire world leaders." Shortly after Parsons' speech, the Olympic flame was extinguished after a show of light and music. The next Winter Games will be in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2026.