The beautiful weather of late should mostly continue into this weekend. Saturday will be slightly cloudy with some light rain possible. The temperature will be mild with a light wind. There is a higher chance of precipitation and wind but it should still feel pleasantly warm on Sunday. Next week will see a mix of sunshine and showers with a high of 20 degrees Celsius forecast for Wednesday, according to the meteorological institute, KNMI.

Saturday is likely to be more overcast than the blue skies we have seen in recent days. There is a 30% chance of sunshine forecast with the clouds passing over contributing to this. Light rains will likely accompany the cloudy spells. Nevertheless, winds will be low at up to 20 kilometers per hour and come from a southerly direction. The temperature will be mild at around 13 degrees.

Sunday will be comparably warmer than the day before with a slightly higher chance of precipitation (50%). It’s expected to be a mostly cloudy day but the sun will peak through the clouds from time to time. The temperature will also be slightly warmer, at 14-16 degrees. However, it will cool off overnight, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 4 degrees. The winds will be stronger at 16-24 km/h.

It will generally be mild and dry next week, with cloudy periods alternating with sunny periods, the KNMI said. All through the week, the afternoon temperature is likely to be around 15 degrees, except on Wednesday when it could potentially hit 20 degrees in parts of the country.

One week after the first Spring weather day of the year, Thursday is also likely to be fairly sunny. That will usher in a period where even more pleasant, mild, and dry days can be expected, even if the weather cools off a bit.