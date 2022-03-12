Airfares to far-away destinations could shoot up hundreds of euros due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, De Telegraaf reports. This is because a fuel surcharge will be introduced in the summer if oil prices continue to rise.

Experts told De Telegraaf that airfares could rise in price by 15 percent or more. Asian destinations in particular will take more fuel, as airlines will be forced to take longer routes instead of flying over Russia. For example, a trip from Amsterdam to Seoul could therefore take three hours longer, according to De Telegraaf.

New routes also show flights to Seoul going through Beijing or Shanghai, which could take even longer. Airlines will also be required to use more pilots when taking these longer detours.