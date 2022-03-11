Tens of thousands of Dutch people are set to volunteer for approximately 5,500 jobs during NLdoet in the next two days. NLdoet is the largest volunteer action in the Netherlands, organized for the 18th time by the Oranjefonds.

Organizations can register with a volunteer campaign. Among other things, volunteers will hold high teas for vulnerable groups, help on trips for people with disabilities, refurbish village houses, prepare neighborhood gardens for spring, and give language lessons to people new to the Netherlands.

"Whether you like to make contact with people or just want to roll up your sleeves, there is something for everyone," Sandra Jetten, director of the Oranjefonds explained. “Our hope is that everyone who participates discovers how nice it is to matter for someone else. Maybe they will start working as a volunteer more often as a result."

Last year, members of the royal family also participated in NLdoet: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima worked in Oegstgeest at Cultuurhuis De Paulus and Princess Beatrix helped with the maintenance of the garden of the Thomashuis in Maartensdijk.

The volunteer action was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus, and in 2021 an adapted version was offered, with mainly outdoor work.

The number of volunteer projects this year is still lower than in 2019 and 2018 when more than 8,000 and almost 10,000 jobs were registered respectively.

According to a spokesperson for NLdoet, this may be because many volunteer organizations still have to recover from coronavirus. "But we mainly hear that everyone is very excited to get back to work," said the spokesperson.