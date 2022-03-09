Ninety percent of Netherlands residents are concerned or very concerned about the war in Ukraine. The same percentage say they follow developments in the besieged country closely, I&O Research found in a survey of 2,132 Dutch adults for broadcaster NOS.

According to researcher Peter Kanne, Netherlands residents are particularly concerned about three things - the victims of the war, the consequences for world order, and the consequences for the Netherlands itself. In the second category, many worry that this will escalate into World War III or nuclear attacks. "The latter category includes concerns bout refugee flows and the threat of economic consequences: rising gas prices, more expensive food, inflation, recession."

Despite the concerns about refugee flows and economic consequences, 78 percent believe that the Netherlands should be "generous" in taking in asylum seekers from Ukraine. 68 percent want to get off Russian gas, even if that leads to higher energy prices. And 74 percent want to boycott Russia, even if it leads to economic damage.

Almost all Netherlands residents consider Russia entirely or largely responsible for the war. The only exception is FvD voters, where only 52 percent hold Russia responsible.

Confidence in the Dutch government increased slightly, though a majority of 53 percent still have little to no confidence in the Cabinet. In January, 60 percent had little or no confidence. Satisfaction with the EU is higher than in a previous survey two years ago. Then 37 percent were very or somewhat satisfied with the Union, and 43 percent were unsatisfied. Now 49 percent are satisfied, and 38 percent are not.