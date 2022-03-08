The national fundraising day for victims of the war in Ukraine ended with over 106 million euros donated to Giro555. The amount was announced in the telethon Samen in Actie voor Oekraine, broadcast on NPO 1, RTL 4, and SBS 6. This is a provisional amount. It is expected to increase in the coming days, NOS reports.

Eleven collaborating aid organizations launched Giro555 last week Monday to raise money for shelter, medical care, drinking water, and food for Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion of their country. The national fundraising day, which included radio broadcasts and the telethon, started with 21.4 million euros collected.

During the television broadcast, Minister Liesje Schreinemacher of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation announced that the Cabinet allocates another 15 million euros for emergency aid to Ukraine. That comes on top of the 24.5 million euros the national government previously promised.

According to NOS, this fundraiser for Ukraine was Giro555's third most successful. A similar action for victims of the tsunami in Asia in 2004 raised 208 million euros. And 111 million euros were raised for the victims of an earthquake in Haiti in 2010.