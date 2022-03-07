Despite the number of Covid-19 infections rising again, the Cabinet may relax more of the remaining measures in place against the coronavirus. On average, over 53,000 people are testing positive for Covid-19 per day, but the situation in hospitals is stable at 1,368 admitted coronavirus patients. If that remains the case in the coming weeks, all signals for relaxing more advice will be green, a source close to the Cabinet said to newspaper AD.

"But it is not a run race," the source said. Not all remaining measures will be scrapped at once. For example, masks may remain compulsory in public transport and at stations to protect the vulnerable against infection.

Since February 25, only a limited number of coronavirus rules and advice remain in force in the Netherlands. Face masks are mandatory in public transport and at stations. People are advised to work from home at least half the time. And indoor events with over 500 attendees and no fixed seating must use coronavirus access passes, in which all attendees must test negative for the virus.

On Tuesday, Outbreak Management Team chairman Jaap van Dissel - also the director of infectious disease at public health institute RIVM - will update the most involved Ministers about the current state of affairs and what consequences further relaxations could have for hospitals. The OMT will meet on Friday and draft advice for the Cabinet on how to proceed.

The Cabinet will decide on Tuesday. Health Minister Ernst Kuipers won't give a press conference that evening - as it is the evening before the municipal elections. He'll likely provide a short explanation to the media that afternoon, according to the newspaper.