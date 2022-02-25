The Netherlands is relaxing most coronavirus restrictions from today. Social distancing is no longer required, face masks will only be mandatory on public transport and at airports, and all businesses and organizations may resume their regular opening hours.

Coronavirus access passes will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas, or theaters. People only have to scan an access code at indoor areas attended by more than 500 people and where there is no assigned seating. To get an access pass, you must test negative for Covid-19 - whether you've been vaccinated or not.

Indoor events also no longer have to have fixed seating or enforce social distancing.

Current coronavirus advice still in force: