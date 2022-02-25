Friday, February 25, 2022 - 08:05
Netherlands relaxing most Covid restrictions today
The Netherlands is relaxing most coronavirus restrictions from today. Social distancing is no longer required, face masks will only be mandatory on public transport and at airports, and all businesses and organizations may resume their regular opening hours.
Coronavirus access passes will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas, or theaters. People only have to scan an access code at indoor areas attended by more than 500 people and where there is no assigned seating. To get an access pass, you must test negative for Covid-19 - whether you've been vaccinated or not.
Indoor events also no longer have to have fixed seating or enforce social distancing.
Current coronavirus advice still in force:
- Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should remain at home until they can get tested by the GGD.
- People should use a coronavirus self-test before visiting another household or other location.
- Students are urgently advised to self-test twice per week. This applies to primary students in Group 6 or higher, secondary school students, vocational students, and higher education students.
- People should wash their hands frequently.
- Anyone who coughs or sneezes should do so into their elbow.
- Shaking hands is strongly discouraged.
- Indoor public spaces should be well-ventilated.
- Homes should be well-ventilated when guests are present.
- People should keep a safe social distance in crowded places.
- People should continue to wear a face mask in public indoor spaces, crowded areas, or unventilated areas.