The Netherlands confirmed its first infection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on February 27, 2020. For the fourth time during the two-year pandemic, the Netherlands will attempt to eliminate most of the restrictions in place in the hope that society can resume a normal life again. These changes will happen in three steps.

The decision was announced by Health Minister Ernst Kuipers during a press conference on Tuesday. What is different this time is that the Netherlands is still facing extremely high numbers of coronavirus infections on a daily basis, though there is evidence suggesting the peak has passes. Despite the high number of infections, there has not been a staggering increase in hospitalizations due to Covid-19, and the recent uptick in new hospitalizations was nowhere near the pessimistic scenarios discussed several months ago.

While hospitalizations have started to rise the last two weeks, there has not been an increased need to treat patients in intensive care units. In fact, fewer than 200 patients have been present in intensive care for several days now, with the ICU patient level remaining near the lowest point since the end of October.

Coronavirus rules changes on February 15, 2022

The number of household visitors will no longer be limited to four.

Work from home advice relaxed to allow people to go to the office half-time.

Coronavirus rules changes on February 18, 2022

All businesses and organizations, including bars, cafes, restaurants, theaters and cinemas, may remain open until 1 a.m.

Face masks will only be required at events attended by more than 500 people, on public transportation, and at airports.

Assigned seating will only be required at events attended by more than 500 people.

Keeping a safe social distance of 1.5 meters will only be required at events attended by more than 500 people.

Those testing positive for the coronavirus must isolate for at least five days, and can leave isolation when they are asymptomatic for 24 hours.

Classrooms in research universities, applied sciences universities, and upper vocational schools may return to full capacity.

Primary and secondary schools can eliminate one-way walking routes and can allow students from different groups to interact with each other.

Parents and caregivers can enter primary and secondary schools with a face mask. Social distancing will still be required.

School teams can resume meeting in person.

Coronavirus rules changes on February 25, 2022

All businesses and organizations may resume their normal opening hours again.

Coronavirus access passes will only be required to enter indoor areas attended by more than 500 people, and where there is no assigned seating. These passes will only be generated for those who test negative for the coronavirus infection.

No coronavirus access pass will be required to enter a trade fair or conference.

Face masks will only be required on public transportation, and at airports.

Rules mandating assigned seating at indoor events will be eliminated.

Rules mandating social distancing at indoor events will be eliminated.

Quarantine will not be required when entering the Netherlands from another country, unless a new coronavirus variant of concern emerges.

Current coronavirus advice remaining beyond February 25, 2022