Several people were injured in a shooting at a hotel on Groenlandsekade in Vinkeveen around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Some suspects have been arrested and the police said they are investigating and speaking with witnesses. The area is cordoned off.

Police and ambulances were dispatched just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, along with a trauma team traveling by helicopter. The shooting took place at the event center of the Leonardo Hotel, where a party was going on, NOS reports. The nautical-themed hotel is located near a private marina.

The entrances and exits of the A2 at Vinkeveen are currently closed due to the police investigation, NOS reports. The police searched all cars leaving a nearby car pool after the incident, according to RTV Utrecht.