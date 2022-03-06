KLM picked up 278 Ukrainian holidaymakers who were vacationing in the Dominican Republic and became stranded because of the war in their country, NH Nieuws reports. The travelers landed at Schiphol Airport on Saturday afternoon, a KLM spokesperson said.

The Ukrainian passengers will be helped to continue their journey at Schiphol, according to NH Nieuws. The aircraft used to collect the tourists was an Airbus A330-300, which had been undergoing maintenance in Trinidad and Tobago.

KLM opted to pick up the Ukrainians at its own expense, instead of flying the aircraft back to Schiphol empty after its repair. The airline has also offered to help the Red Cross transport relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

Around 1,900 Ukrainians are currently stranded in the Dominican Republic due to Russia’s invasion of their country. They are allowed to stay in hotels there until they are able to ensure their return. About 15,000 Russian tourists are also stranded, due to Canadian, U.S. and European airlines closing their airspace to Russian aircraft.