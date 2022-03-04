Homeowners' municipal taxes are rising more this year than previously anticipated. According to the Homeowners Association (VEH), the property tax (ozb) increases by 3.4 percent on average, instead of 2.1 percent, as estimated in December. The December calculation was based on a sample of 106 municipalities. Now the VEH compared the taxes of 345 municipalities.

The waste levy will increase by about 4 percent instead of the 3 percent increase previously assumed. The sewage charge is rising by less than 1 percent.

All told, households will spend an average of 3 percent more on municipal taxes this year. That is about 25 euros for a multi-person household. Despite the adjustment, the average increase is less than in previous years. In 2020 and 2021, the municipal housing costs rose by an average of 5 percent.

Like every year, there are significant differences between municipalities. In Landsmeer, for example, the property tax increases from 365 to 478 euros, an increase of 31 percent. The property tax in Papendrect and Hoorn will also increase by more than a quarter this year.

The property tax assessment in Weesp is no less than 40 percent lower after the merger with Amsterdam. Here the average property tax drops from 270 to 160 euros. 21 out of the 345 municipalities will increase property tax by 10 percent this year. Another 65 municipalities increase this tax by more than 5 percent.

The VEH called it unfair if municipalities use property tax to make homeowners cover costs the government should provide sufficient resources for, like youth care. If the government does not give more money on a structural basis, the VEH worries that many municipalities will increase property tax further.

There are also significant differences in waste levy increases between the municipalities. Brielle is increasing the waste levy for families by over 50 percent to 98 euros. Hardewijk and Berkelland, on the other hand, decrease their waste levies by 20 percent, resulting in households paying between 30 and 50 percent less.