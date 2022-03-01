Organizations in the Netherlands launched various fundraising actions to support Ukraine while fighting Russian invaders. Netherlands residents who want to contribute can donate for emergency aid to Ukraine, for psychological support to the children and families fleeing the country, assistance for Ukrainian asylum seekers, and equipment for first responders in the country.

Eleven aid organizations, including the Red Cross, opened Giro 555 on Monday to raise funds for emergency aid in and around Ukraine. The Russian invasion threatens to turn into a humanitarian disaster for 44 million people in Ukraine, the Red Cross said. "The need is unprecedentedly high," said Kees Zevenerge, action chairman of Giro555. "There is a need for immediate emergency aid, such as shelter, medical care, and clean drinking water. For millions of Ukrainians, including 7.5 million children, nothing is certain anymore. They depend on humanitarian aid and need support now."

War Child Holland is raising money and working through partners to provide emergency psychological support to the vulnerable children and families fleeing the war in Ukraine. By Monday, over 500,0000 Ukrainians have fled their country, seeking refuge in Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Hungary. War Child is working on setting up "Safe Spaces" in Romania, Moldova, and other vulnerable host countries and preparing to train local organizations in psychological first aid. "We know from years of experience how important it is that children from conflict areas receive quality psychological support as quickly as possible," the organization said.

"It breaks our hearts to see this happen again in Ukraine," said War Child CEO Ramin Shahzamani. "We call for an immediate ceasefire. The war must stop now."

Stichting Vluchteling opened Giro 999 and contributed 250,000 euros from its own reserves to help the large groups of Ukrainians seeking asylum. The refugees' foundation is working with partners to provide basic needs to the people fleeing the Russian invasion. "My thoughts go out to the inhabitants of Ukraine, who want nothing more than to live in security and peace. How terrifying it must be to wake up and realize your country is at war. The humanitarian emergency that could arise from this major military operation should not be underestimated," said foundation director Tineke Celeen. The foundation told NOS on Tuesday that it raised 2.8 million euros in three days.

The Dutch police and fire department also launched fundraisers for their colleagues in Ukraine, AD reported. Police officers and police unions ACP and NPB collect helmets, rescue blankets, emergency rations, children's clothing, and vitamins for Ukrainian cops and their families. "Everything helps," Koen Simmers of NPB said to the newspaper on Monday. According to him, the Dutch police have good contact with their Ukrainian counterpart, and international police unions have also joined the action.

The police collection action is running until Thursday, including from the ACP and NPB office buildings in Baarn, after which the collected goods will be taken to Ukraine.

The fire brigade is also collecting material for colleagues in Ukraine. The fire chief in IJsselmuiden asked Dutch colleagues to donate fire-fighting clothing, gloves, boots, helmets, and flashlights. The Ukrainian fire brigade also needs things like painkillers, tourniquets, and bandages. Items can be donated at the IJsselmuiden fire department. Donations will be taken to Ukraine next week, according to AD.