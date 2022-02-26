The weather is expected to be bright and sunny this weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, there is minimal chance of rain and low winds. It will continue to be sunny into next week and mostly dry with temperatures at around 10 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

Saturday should be mild and pleasant, with fog in the early hours which should dissipate during the morning. The maximum forecasted temperature is 9 degrees, while the minimum could hit a chilly -3 degrees. There is a very low 10% chance of precipitation, and the sun should be shining throughout the day. The windy periods endured recently will not continue into play Saturday; there will only be a light breeze from out of the south.

The enjoyable weather should remain into Sunday, despite overnight temperatures at just below freezing. The high temperature will be similar to the day before, with a 10% chance of rain and 70% chance of sunshine. The winds will pick up slightly on Sunday and are forecast out of the southeast at no more than 20 kilometers per hour.

Going into the following week a low chance of rain is likely to continue, though there is a 50% chance of precipitation on Tuesday. Every night next week could have a low temperature at about 0 degrees, and a high temperature of up to 10 degrees. Partly cloudy days are predicted, with some chance of sun.

From next Friday onwards, the KNMI predicted a high chance of "calm, fairly cold and dry weather."