Consumers with subscriptions to video streaming services like Netflix, Videoland, or Disney+ increasingly share their account details. The reason for this is the price: combining subscriptions can quickly cost a few dozen euros per month. Young people, in particular, do this because they watch less regular television, reports comparison website Pricewise.

In 2020, 28 percent said that they did not pay for a video streaming service they used. Now 34 percent are watching on another person's account, Pricewise found in a study done with independent agency Panel Inzight. 28 percent of the approximately 1,000 respondents said they share their login details with someone else.

The price is often the reason to exchange login data, said Jeroen Snellen, telecom expert at Pricewise. "If you choose the cheapest subscription for the three most popular streaming services, it will quickly cost you between 20 and 25 euros per month." According to him, some consumers also agree to share the price and set up automatic transfers to each other to share the various services.

Almost a quarter of Netherlands residents do not use streaming services at all. This includes many boomers, 42 percent of whom don't stream their shows. According to Pricewise, older people remain faithful to "the original linear TV viewing." Older people are also more likely to take out a complete package, including internet, television, and phone services. Young people more often only want the internet.