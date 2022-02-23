Ajax was unable to distance itself from Benfica during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The club from Amsterdam lost a lead twice during their away match in Lisbon, which ended as a 2-2 draw.

The decision for a place in the quarterfinals will be made on March 15 during the second leg at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Goals scored in an away game will not be a deciding factor in the event of a tie. A result of 0-0 will weigh just as heavily as the 2-2 score from the first meeting.

Trainer Erik ten Hag thought a midfield with Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis was a bit too offensive for a tough away game against Benfica at the highest European level. He decided to free up a spot for Ryan Gravenberch in his basic formation. Klaassen, scored an opening goal in two different matches this month, had to start on the bench.

The 19-year-old Gravenberch did not disappoint his trainer in getting to start the match, but for the thousands of Ajax supporters in Estádio da Luz, it only became really enjoyable when Antony touched the ball. The deft Brazilian dribbler with a cheeky look already played the ball through Julian Weigl’s legs in the first minute of play. He was then a part of many dangerous moments in front of the home side’s goal during the first half.

It was Dusan Tadic who gave Ajax the lead in the 18th minute. The Serbian calmly scored after Noussair Mazraoui had won the ball from Álex Grimaldo. Benfica equalized eight minutes later. Jan Vertonghen, the former Ajax player, was given a great deal of space after Mazraoui slipped. The Belgian shot the ball hard towards the goal and, lucky for Benfica, Sébastien Haller accidentally tipped the ball into his own goal.

The scorer of the own goal got his revenge less than three minutes later. Haller beat Vertonghen this time and scored cold-bloodedly. His goal was preceded by a wonderful maneuver by Antony. Haller celebrated his eleventh goal of the season in the Champions League. The top scorer in the highest league of club football nearly had another successful strike just before half-time. He just missed the ball after Edson Álvarez hit the post.

Benfica also fought with all its might after the break. The home club increased the pressure on Ajax's goal, which was having more and more trouble with the physical play of the Portuguese team. Ajax had few serious offensive opportunities in the second half.

Only Mazraoui had a significant chance, but he ran into goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos. Ajax escaped giving up an equalizer a few times before Benfica scored in the 72nd minute. Goalkeeper Remko Pasveer was unable to gain control over a long shot, and saw substitute Roman Yaremchuk take advantage of the situation.