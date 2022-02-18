Dutch football association KNVB decided to cancel all professional- and amateur football matches scheduled for Friday due to storm Eunice, which triggered a code red weather alarm in the Netherlands.

"In consultation with the clubs, we decided to cancel the matches because the safety of players, club supporters, and sponsors in and around the stadiums cannot be sufficiently guaranteed due to the extreme weather," the KNVB said in a statement.

The KNVB is working on rescheduling the canceled matches.