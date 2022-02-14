The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) will likely have only one more meeting before it ceases to exist in its current form, ICU doctor and OMT member Diederik Gommers said to BNR. The team will probably break up in March.

"We had an OMT meeting on Friday. The expectation is that there will be another one, maybe, and then the OMT will stop in its current form," Gommers said.

He added that the OMT could be reformed at a moment's notice if necessary. "The OMT can always come back, but the OMT that we've had for over two years for Covid will stop. Goes into hibernation. The chairman can call it up at any time if there is a need for it again. But it looks like we're going to relax all the measures in the coming month, so then you don't need an OMT for difficult advice."

Gommers couldn't tell BNR whether the Cabinet would scrap the coronavirus access pass. "Over the past two years, I've worked on the clinical picture, the vaccinations, the admissions, what happens in the hospitals, but these kinds of big decisions, you really need another expert for that."