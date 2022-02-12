Truck drivers are protesting Covid restrictions in the Binnenhof in the Hague, chanting, among other things, "Rutte, fuck off." The demonstrators have been asked to go to Malieveld.

The trucks from several provinces arrived Saturday morning to The Hague, where drivers are protesting against Covid measures. There are about 20 trucks at the Binnenhof, NOS reports.

The municipality asked on Twitter that "people who demonstrate unannounced" at the Binnenhof go to Malieveld. "Action will be taken against those ignoring police instructions and violating traffic rules." The municipality previously wrote that participants must park their vehicles at the ADO Den Haag stadium. The city must remain accessible, a police spokesperson said.

The truckers are participating in the “Convoy for Freedom Netherlands,” a demonstration inspired by the controversial truck blockade in Canada. Protesters from several provinces in the country are also said to be on their way to the demonstration, summoned via social media, according to NOS.

Car traffic around the Bosbrug and The Hague's city center is partially blocked by the truck protest, and public transportation lines in the city are also making detours due to the demonstration, according to NOS. Police urge drivers to avoid the city center as much as possible.

The truckers' protest in Canada, which started convoys across the world, began as a protest against the mandatory vaccination of truck drivers who wanted to cross the border into the U.S. However, it turned into a demonstration against the government's Covid measures and vaccination in general. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a warning to protesters Friday.