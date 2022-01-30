On Sunday, people drove in a convoy of cars, trucks and tractors in various places in the Netherlands. The so-called Freedom Convoy in Canada, during which thousands of people protested coronavirus measures, prompted the protest.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Convoy Nederland Nieuws called for a "tour of the province" where "everything and everyone on wheels" is welcome. The convoy kicked off in Leeuwarden, the Freedom Convoy Netherlands announced on Twitter.

Omrop Fryslâan reported that about 25 trucks, dozens of cars and several tractors gathered in Leeuwarden to drive past all 11 Frisian cities to protest the coronavirus restrictions. A convoy also drove around in Overijssel, which according to RTV Oost, consists of dozens of demonstrators in trucks and cars that would move from Hengelo to Zwolle. Convoys were also seen in Noord-Holland, Flevoland and Limburg.



A collision involving five cars occurred on the A2 Maastricht highway near Valkenswaard. The ANWB announced on Twitter that the accident happened behind some slow-moving trucks. A police spokesperson said that an accident took place near a convoy. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured. According to the spokesperson, the convoy is still driving towards Den Bosch.

Hundreds of truckers drove from Vancouver to Ottawa this week in the so-called Freedom Convoy in Canada. Other people who are not truck drivers also joined. In total, there were thousands of people. The truckers' protest initially started as a protest against the mandatory vaccination of truck drivers who want to cross the border into the United States but has increasingly become a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and vaccination in general.

Transport industry association Transport and Logistics Netherlands (TLN) said it has "no involvement in the so-called Freedom convoys." A spokesperson said the convoy does not represent the transport sector.