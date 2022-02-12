The percentage of unfilled vacancies shot up within a year, including jobs that used to have more applicants than positions, NOS reports. Positions for childcare workers and security guards have historically been more popular roles with jobseekers, but are now a significant part of the over-15 percent of vacancies currently unfilled.

The report was based on an analysis by ABN AMRO. The bank used figures from the employment benefits agency UWV, and Statistics Netherlands (CBS). “It's really a new phenomenon that we haven't seen before," said the bank’s chief economist, Sandra Phlippen, to NOS.

Other professions with high vacancies include mechanical engineering contractors, consultants and caregivers, according to the broadcaster.

Phlippen explained that the vast shortages on the labor market could be similar to the current “Great Resignation” in the United States, but adds that it could also be due to a “well-functioning economy.” People are still applying for jobs in the Netherlands and there are just more vacancies than applicants, she said.

She also believes the end of wage support after the pandemic will drive more people to the job market. Employers might be more willing to offer incentives to applicants, since “nothing is more effective than a desperate employer,” Phlippen told NOS.