The first ALS Sunrise Walk in Utrecht raised over 370,000 euros for research on the deadly nerve and muscle disease. Nearly a thousand people took part in the 25-kilometer night-to-morning walk on Friday and Saturday, organizer Stichting ALS Nederland said.

The first walkers left around 2 a.m. from Utrecht Centraal. The participants wore lights on their clothes, following the theme of "spotlighting the disease of ALS in a beautiful way.” During the last 5 kilometers, ALS patients also joined the walkers, ending the tour at Stadion Galgenwaard.

"We are walking toward the dawn because we believe that with more research we can find the solution for ALS, and the related diseases PSMA and PLS," said Gorrit-Jan Blonk, director of the ALS Netherlands Foundation. People can donate until the end of March via the ALS Sunrise Walk website.