The first green check marks on the CoronaCheck app will not expire on Friday but from Tuesday next week. The Ministry of Public Health announced that the first expiration dates are moved from February 4 to February 8.

It concerns over half a million people who received two vaccinations but no booster. They'll lose their coronavirus access pass, usually shown as a QR code on the government's CoronaCheck app. They can get tested if they still want to access locations where an access pass is required.

The Cabinet set the validity period for the Covid-19 vaccination certificate to align with the European travel passes, the Digital Corona Certificate (DCC). The vaccination certificate is valid for nine months, after which it expires if the person hasn't had a booster shot. The booster shot certificate does not have an expiry date yet. The recovery certificate is valid for six months.

Earlier this week, parliament was critical about the expiry of the vaccination certificates. But a motion to stop it did not receive majority support.