From February 1, Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the Netherland will be valid for 270 days from the date of vaccination. Recovery certificates will be valid for 180 days. This is equal to other European countries.

That means that if you want to get a coronavirus access pass in the Netherlands, you must show that you were vaccinated or got a booster shot less than nine months ago, recovered from the coronavirus less than six months ago, or tested negative for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The coronavirus access pass is usually in the form of a QR code on the CoronaCheck app. The expectation is that these access passes will be widely used again once the Cabinet reopens the catering, cultural, and events industry. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers will give a press conference tonight.

Former Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced in December that the validity of the vaccination certificate would be limited as per the EU standard. "The protection decreased the longer the full vaccination has been completed," he said at the time.

All paper certificates for Covid-19 vaccinations and recovery will expire on April 1, according to RTL Nieuws.