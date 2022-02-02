The Dutch Gambling Authority is calling on online casinos to lower their daily limits after consumer program Kassa revealed that users could set their money limit to 100,000 euros per day and playing time limit to 24 hours per day. It is time for these online casinos to take responsibility, Gambling Authority chairman Rene Jansen said, NU.nl reports.

"Strictly speaking, the provider is not doing anything wrong with this," said Jansen. "However, I would like to call on the providers of online gambling to look at this carefully. It may not be to the letter, but it is the spirit of the law to limit the limits set."

According to him, there must be a "moral side" to corporate social responsibility. "I cannot imagine that limits like those mentioned are necessary to compete with the illegal gambling sites." If the providers don't take action themselves, Jansen predicts that the government will change the law to force them to do so.

Online gambling became legal in the Netherlands in October last year. The online casinos have already sparked politicians' ire with the number of ads they place.