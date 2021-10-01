From Friday it is possible to legally gamble online in the Netherlands. The Dutch Gambling Authority issued licenses to ten providers of digital gambling games, including Holland Casino and the Dutch Lottery, known for example for the Staatsloterij and Lotto. They are bound by strict rules to prevent gambling addiction.

The providers must comply with strict conditions regarding supervision and regulations in order to limit the risk of gambling addiction as much as possible. Money laundering must also be prevented. The providers also have to pay a gambling tax. In addition, there is a minimum age of 18 to play and advertising for gambling online must not be misleading or lead to excessive gambling.

It is estimated that approximately 1.5 million people are actively gambling online in the Netherlands. That market has an estimated value of 800 million euros. This includes games like poker, roulette, blackjack, slot machines and sports betting.

Incidentally, the Consumentenbond suspended its collaboration with the Advertising Code Foundation for an indefinite period. The reason was dissatisfaction at the consumers' association over agreements on gambling advertisements. According to the consumers' association, these offer too little protection for vulnerable groups and against gambling addiction.