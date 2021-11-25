ChristenUnie and SP want less advertising for online gambling. In this way, they want to protect children against possible gambling addiction. Online gambling has been legal in the Netherlands since last month.

The parties will present a proposal on Thursday to limit this advertising. They want, among other things, that no such ads be shown online before 9:00 p.m. In the long run, ChristenUnie and SP want to ban gambling advertisements altogether.

"Since the opening of the gambling market, gambling advertisements have been flying around. This leads to annoyance and serious problems," said parliamentarian Michiel van Nispen (SP). "Gambling destroys lives. No sophisticated advertising campaign fits with that," said Mirjam Bikker (ChristenUnie).

The Advertising Code Commission has already received complaints against advertising for online gambling. The Commission told NOS that it would soon make a ruling in a procedure.