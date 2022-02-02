The police are looking for the owner of a boa constrictor found in Beverwijk on Sunday, January 30th.

A passerby spotted the about 1-meter long snake near the old garbage dump on Sint Aagtendijk in Beverwijk just after noon on Sunday and called the Animal Ambulance, who called the police. The snake was rescued, and the police are trying to figure out who it belongs to and how it got to be near the dump.

"Do you have information about this Boa Constrictor or the owner? Did you see anything on Sunday morning that could be related to this snake? Do you have camera images from the immediate vicinity showing something that has to do with this Boa Constrictor? Then the police would like to get in touch with you," the police said.