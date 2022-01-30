Winter storm Corrie will hit the Netherlands on Monday morning with winds of up 100 kilometers per hour in the country's northwest. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country on Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic service and outdoor activities could experience disruptions due to the harsh weather.

Along the IJsselmeer coast, the northwest wind can reach up to 120 kilometers per hour. In the center of the country, the wind will range between 80 to 90 kilometers per hour. In the evening, the meteorological institute said that the wind would die slightly down.

Monday also brings a high chance of rain throughout the Netherlands and maximum temperatures of up to eight degrees Celsius.

In the upcoming week, temperatures will remain around a maximum of between nine to eleven degrees, with partial sunshine expected on the weekend.

The season's first storm was named after the first female meteorologist at the KNMI, Corrie van Dijk. Storm names alternate between male and female names meaning that next storm season will receive a male name again.