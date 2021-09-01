The first Dutch storm name for the new storm season is Corrie, after the first female meteorologist at the KNMI. The weather institute reported this on Wednesday.

Since 2019, storms for which the KNMI issues a code orange or red and in some cases code yellow warning have been given a name. The KNMI compiles the list of names with the weather services Met Office (Great Britain) and Met Eireann (Ireland). The British and Irish weather services have been naming storms since 2015 to raise awareness about dangerous weather.

The new storm season starts in September. Throughout the list, female and male names appear sequentially. The first storm of the season will be called Arwen and the second Barra, so female and male respectively. The first Dutch contribution is Corrie, after the Dutch meteorologist Corrie van Dijk. The KNMI also provided the name Eunice, after Eunice Foot, one of the first climate scientists.

Herman, Franklin and Tineke are also included in the list, after former chief director of the KNMI Herman Bijvoet and Elfstedentocht winner in 1986 Tineke Dijkshoorn. Franklin is named after Frank(lin) Kroonenberg. The weather presenter at NOS and an employee of the KNMI passed away this year. He contributed to the creation of the Meteoalarm, the international weather warning platform, and the naming of storms.

The first storm in the Netherlands to be named was Ciara, on 9 February 2020. Last season we had to deal with blizzard Darcy on 7 February, for which the KNMI issued a code red throughout the country. Code yellow was issued for Bella on 27 December 2020, and for Christoph on 20 and 21 January 2021.