On Monday, the KNMI also expects high water levels along with storm force winds of up to 110 kilometers per hour. With winter storm Corrie on the way, the meteorological institute issued a code yellow warning for the entire country from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

“Due to the increased water levels, several storm surge barriers are expected to close. Road users must anticipate strong wind gusts tomorrow,” said infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat on Sunday.

The Water Management Center of the Netherlands issued warnings to the security regions where the storm is expected to have the most impact, and also notified water boards and aid organizations. There is a chance of flooding in areas outside of dykes and floodplains.

“Where necessary, standard measures will be taken, such as closing flood defenses and coupures, and clearing areas outside the dikes,” Rijkswaterstaat said.

The security regions are prepared to shut storm surge barriers and evacuate areas as necessary. The Hollandsche IJsselkering and Haringvlietsluizen barriers will almost certainly close, and then the Oosterscheldekering and Ramspolkering could follow.

Along the Ijsselmeer coast, the gusts out of the northwest can reach 110 kilometers per hour. Further in the center of the Netherlands, wind speeds will range between 75 to 90 kilometers per hour.

Security regions in the southwest and northeast are also bracing for flooding.